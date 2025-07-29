Understanding what causes severe reactions to mosquito bites

Some people, especially children, may have severe allergic reactions to mosquito bites. Dr Lacy Anderson has ways to treat mosquito bites.

By: Christian Hans

Mosquitoes can be a nuisance, but for some people, bites from the pesky insect can lead to a severe reaction.

News 9 spoke to Dr. Lacy Anderson to learn more about mosquito bites and what to do in case you have a bad reaction.

Anderson says children can sometimes have severe reactions to mosquito bites, often referred to as "Skeeter Syndrome."

The condition is caused by a local allergic reaction to mosquito saliva proteins, and can cause significant swelling, redness, pain and sometimes fever rather than just the typical itchy bump.

"Severe reactions can include difficulty breathing, dizziness or signs of infection," Anderson said. "Shortness of breath, difficulty swallowing or swelling of the lips or tongue are signs of a life-threatening allergic reaction called anaphylaxis and require an immediate trip to the ER."

Anderson says for home treatment, you can use ice packs, topical creams like over-the-counter hydrocortisone cream, or antihistamine creams like calamine or caladryl.

Oral antihistamines, such as children's Benadryl, Claritin or Allegra, can also help with itching and discomfort.

Anderson says to be sure to use mosquito repellants and wear long sleeves and pants to help avoid mosquito bites.

For kids with severe reactions, they may need an EPIPEN on hand as well.

