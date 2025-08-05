How do I improve my posture?

Dr. Anderson shares expert tips for improving posture and reducing back and neck pain through daily habits.

By: Graham Dowers

Poor posture from long hours at a desk or looking down at a phone can lead to chronic back and neck pain, but there are ways to fix it.

Dr. Lacy Anderson says improving posture begins with awareness and simple adjustments to your daily routine. Whether sitting at a desk or standing in line, Dr. Anderson recommends aligning your body as if you're standing tall against a wall, with your head up, chin tucked, and ears in line with your shoulders.

To avoid slouching at work, sit all the way back in your chair with feet flat on the floor. For smartphone users, stretching the neck occasionally can ease strain caused by constantly looking down.

Strengthening your core is also a part of long-term improvement. Dr. Anderson says exercises targeting the abs, upper back, and lower back can help support your spine and encourage better posture throughout the day.

She also recommends trying guided classes like yoga or Pilates, or even ballet, for their posture benefits and spine-strengthening exercises.