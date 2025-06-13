WWII Hero Receives Medals from Woman Freed by U.S. Troops

106-year-old WWII veteran Charles McGregor from Edmond receives seven long-overdue military honors.

By: Tevis Hillis

At 106 years old, Charles McGregor has seen more than most. But one moment, decades in the making, just became reality.

McGregor, a World War II veteran now living in Edmond, finally received seven long-overdue military honors, thanks to the help of U.S. Senator James Lankford’s office. But it’s who presented the medals that made the moment unforgettable.

“The bravery and heroism you displayed across your career makes you a worthy recipient of this honor,” said Maggie Sharum, speaking on behalf of Senator Lankford during the presentation.

McGregor was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1941 and deployed to Europe in 1944, helping liberate cities in Nazi-occupied France. He returned home in 1945, not knowing that years later, a young girl from one of those freed towns would return to his life, this time, as a friend.

That girl was Josie Hill. Today, she lives in Edmond, too, and the two met at their senior living community.

“Since the first day I met you, knowing you knew the country I came from, not only the country but the area where I’m from…” said Josie.

“I love you, Charlie, and I present you with all of these beautiful things you deserve.”

Josie grew up in war-torn France and still remembers the fear, trauma, and eventual relief when U.S. forces arrived.

“Oh Charlie, I am so pleased to do this,” she said as she handed him the medals.

McGregor was awarded:

Good Conduct Medal American Defense Service Medal American Campaign Medal European-African- Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with one bronze service star World War II Victory Medal Honorable Service Lapel Button WWII Sharpshooter Badge with Rifle Bar

“This one has to be a mistake—Good Conduct Medal?” McGregor joked with a laugh.

“Cat’s got my tongue… I thank you all for coming down.”

The emotional moment was decades overdue, but for McGregor and Hill, it brought their shared history full circle.

Senator Lankford’s office worked behind the scenes to secure the long-overdue honors for McGregor, ensuring that one of Oklahoma’s oldest living WWII veterans finally got the recognition he earned so long ago.