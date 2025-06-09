2025 Women's College World Series sets new attendance record

The 2025 Women's College World Series sets a new attendance record.

By: Aniysa Mapp

We love softball in Oklahoma, and fans set an attendance record in this year's Women's College World Series.

The tournament ended Friday, with the University of Texas taking home a national title. The University of Oklahoma lost in the semifinal round against Texas Tech, this year's runner-up.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt says 119,778 people attended the WCWS, proving OKC as the softball capital of the world.

The city and Devon Park now continue preparations to host future softball events, including those of the 2028 Summer Olympics.