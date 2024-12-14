OKC Police Investigate Shots Fired Report Overnight Near SW 44th And Blackwelder

A report of shots fired overnight in SW Oklahoma City is being investigated by police.

By: News 9

-

A report of shots fired overnight in SW Oklahoma City is being investigated by police.

Oklahoma City Police said officers responded to SW 44th and Blackwelder around 3 a.m. where a called said they saw two groups of teenagers fighting and then heard gunshots.

When police arrived at the scene, nobody was there. It's unknown if anyone was injured at this time.



