OKC Police Investigate Shots Fired Report Overnight Near SW 44th And Blackwelder

Saturday, December 14th 2024, 8:28 am
A report of shots fired overnight in SW Oklahoma City is being investigated by police.
Oklahoma City Police said officers responded to SW 44th and Blackwelder around 3 a.m. where a called said they saw two groups of teenagers fighting and then heard gunshots.
When police arrived at the scene, nobody was there. It's unknown if anyone was injured at this time.
December 14th, 2024
September 27th, 2023
September 21st, 2023
December 15th, 2024
December 15th, 2024
December 15th, 2024
December 15th, 2024