By: Madelyn Fisher

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission is hosting a resource fair for those affected by the recent layoffs at Norman Regional Hospital.

The fair will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 4 and 5 at the Moore Norman Technology Center.

Attendees will have access to:

Job search assistance Career retraining resources Access to community support services

All services are free, and no registration is required.