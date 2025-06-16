2-year-old killed after ATV swept off road near Kingfisher

An ATV crash Sunday afternoon near Kingfisher leaves one person, a 2-year-old, dead, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

Monday, June 16th 2025, 4:41 am

By: Christian Hans


KINGFISHER, Okla. -

A 2-year-old is dead after a wreck involving an all-terrain vehicle Sunday afternoon in Kingfisher, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP says the wreck happened just after 7 p.m., approximately four miles west of Kingfisher, when an ATV carrying three people drove through a low water crossing.

OHP said the ATV was swept off the roadway, and all occupants were separated from the vehicle. 

According to investigators, two people, a 21-year-old male and a 10-year-old female, were unharmed, while a 2-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.
