Tickets on sale for Carpenter Square Theatre's 'Native Gardens'

By: Christian Hans, Kylee Dedmon

Carpenter Square Theatre in Oklahoma City is preparing for a new show, highlighting plenty of laughs and even more drama.

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch visited the theater on Friday to learn more about the upcoming production of "Native Gardens."

The Porch spoke with actors Terry Veal and Elin Bhaird, Executive Artistic Director Rhonda M. Clark and Board of Directors Chair Rick Allen Lippert about the show and what guests can expect.

Q: Rhonda, you're the director of "Native Gardens." Tell me, how did you come up with this?

Clark: I have a committee of people who work with me to select plays, and we're always looking for good comedies. People love comedies, and this is a very smart comedy. It kind of gets into some points about society, and writing things that are going on in America right now, but when it's served up with comedy, it goes down easy. So it's just a fun show that hasn't been produced anywhere else in the state, so we're happy to be premiering it around here.

Q: Elin, you're one of the actors. Tell me what your role is in this play?

Bhaird: I play Virginia, she is the female part of the older couple? I get to play with Terry, whom I've known for 40-plus years. My favorite part would probably be the scene where we sneak out at night to see what kind of damage they've done, and we're creeping around in our robes. So that's by far my favorite moment of the show.

Q: What's been your favorite memory site you've had? Whether it's been the rehearsals or just the play itself?

Bhaird: Too many to count.

Q: Terry, tell me, has it been like this since you all have been doing this production?

Veal: I have to say, Carpenter has some of the best patrons; they've just been wonderful. They've really enjoyed the show. They take sides, and it's just been a lot of fun, and I think the audience is really enjoying it, so come see it.

Q: Rick, it's not just the actors that are having fun with, the people watching it, they're also part of the play.

Lippert: The actors really do feed off the thrill that the audience is experiencing, and I must say, it's as thrilling as it is to watch the Thunder on TV, especially when they win the Western Conference finals. Seeing them live, it's a whole different experience. Much like theater is much different than watching a TV show or a movie. You're you have an interaction between the audience and the actors that's unmatched anywhere else in entertainment.

Q: When can we come back out again to Carpenter Square Theatre?

Clark: The rest of this weekend, we have shows tonight through Sunday; tonight and Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., and the same next week. If people want tickets, you can go online to carpentersquare.com and purchase their tickets. You can call our box office at 405-232-6500, and we also have a mobile app so you can buy tickets on your smartphone.