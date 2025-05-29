SOONER MAGIC: Ella Parker hits a three-run walk-off homerun as the Sooners beat Tennessee in dramatic fashion

OU Softball does it again!! Ella Parker hits a walk-off homerun and the quest for number five in a row continues in the Winner's Bracket

By: Chris Williams

ELLA. PARKER. On a night when the OU bats struggled, Ella Parker played the hero. With two outs and a two-run deficit in the bottom of the seventh, Ella Parker stepped into the box and hit a three-run homerun. Sooners win 4-3.

The Volunteers came out firing. Gabby Leach singled to left on the second pitch of the game, then Taylor Pannell advanced Leach to third on a double just three pitches later. Leach would score on an uncharacteristic, passed ball that bounced off the catcher’s mitt. Sophia Nugent, who won two national championships with Oklahoma before transferring to Tennessee, hit a sac fly into right to bring Pannel home. Vols led 2-0 before the Sooners have their first swing of the game.

Sooner slugger Ella Parker quickly got one back in the bottom of the first with a solo homerun to right field, but the Sooners still trailed 2-1.

Tennessee added another run in the third, on another uncharacteristic play by the Sooners. Kasidi Pickering had a great beat on a ball in left center, but it bounced off her outstretched glove, allowing Ella Dodge to score from first.

The Sooners had a chance in the fourth, when two batters were walked – the first walks of the game for Oklahoma – but for the third consecutive inning, OU came up empty-handed.

A somewhat dormant crowd was reenergized in the top of the fifth when Hannah Coor caught a line drive in short center and made an amazing throw to first for a frame-ending double-play.

Down two runs in the bottom of the seventh, Ailana Agbayani got on base with a lead-off walk for OU. Isabela Emerling followed with a strikeout and Abby Dayton popped out to short. Pickering follows with a grounder through the right side, good for a single- and moving Agbayani to third. Next up: Ella Parker. The second the ball and the bat connected, everyone in the stadium knew it was gone. Sooners win in DRAMATIC fashion and will take on Texas in the Winner’s Bracket Saturday.