Thursday, May 29th 2025, 10:02 am
This season was a landmark year for the Oklahoma City Thunder as the team set a franchise record for wins. The Thunder were the top seed in the NBA and excitement is ramping up as the team are now the Western Conference Champions. Tune in June 3rd at 7:00 for OKC Thunder: The Chase an NBA Finals Live Special, as we take a look at the Thunder’s amazing season and what fans can expect during the finals as the team begins its march towards an NBA Championship.
May 29th, 2025
May 30th, 2025
May 31st, 2025