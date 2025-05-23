Fresh off receiving the MVP trophy, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dominates Game 2

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder to a dominant Game 2 win in Minnesota with 38 points, just one night after receiving the MVP award, as Oklahoma City’s defense and poise proved too much for the Timberwolves.

By: Jeremie Poplin

The Oklahoma City Thunder handled business again on Tuesday night in Game 2 of their playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, securing a 118-103 victory. Teams that take a 2-0 lead in the Conference Finals while holding home-court advantage have gone on to win the series 76 out of 82 times in NBA history. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, fresh off receiving the MVP trophy the night before, led the charge with 38 points and a poised performance despite the emotional high of the award ceremony.

“I felt really good, but honestly I was a little tired at the start from all the emotions. I was too juiced up,” Shai admitted. “I wanted to lean on my teammates early, let the game come to me, and just play smart.”

The Thunder’s defense was crucial, holding the Timberwolves to just 100 points and stifling Minnesota’s offensive threats. Coach Mark Daigneault praised the team’s offensive efficiency despite tough shooting stretches. “We found a blend offensively, got to good spots, and made the right plays,” he said.

Lou Dort and Jalen Williams shone defensively as well, with Lou earning his first All-Defensive First Team nod—a recognition Shai celebrated warmly: “Lou’s stuck with it, put the team first, and finally got the recognition he deserves. That’s very special.”

The Thunder’s ability to close quarters strong was evident, with Shai highlighting the importance of finishing halves well. “I try to be aggressive, take my spots, and make the right plays,” he said. SGA helped put the Thunder in front at the end of the first half by scoring the last 11 for OKC. Later on, OKC finished the 3rd quarter on a 23-7 run for a cushion that helped soften a poor shooting quarter in the 4th.

Coach Daigneault emphasized the mental toughness that’s carried the Thunder through ups and downs this season. “We have to focus on one game at a time, not look too far ahead,” he noted. “The team’s ability to pivot and respond, like we did against Denver, has been key.”

The third quarter again proved decisive as Oklahoma City ramped up the intensity, pushing the Timberwolves back and seizing control. “We enjoy playing defense and getting stops, that’s what gets us going,” Shai said.

With the series shifting to Minnesota for Game 3, the Thunder remain confident but focused on the task ahead. “We just prioritize what matters, winning games,” Shai said. “Everything else comes after.”

