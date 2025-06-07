Overnight storms bring tornadoes in western OK, rain across the state

Chief Meteorologist David Payne is in the Bob Mills Weather Center tracking storms as they move into Oklahoma.

By: Destini Pittman

2:00 a.m.: The Garfield County Emergency Manager says power is out in Pond Creek and winds reached up to 70 miles per hour.

1:58 a.m.: Towns of Cherokee and Burlington are without power, according to the Alfalfa County Emergency Manager. There is also tree damage in this area, and a tree fell on a propane tank and it is leaking near Burlington.

1:54 a.m. A Tornado has been issued for Garfield, Kay, and Noble Counties until 2:30 a.m.

1:35 a.m.: A Tornado Warning for Alfalfa and Garfield County until 2:00 a.m.

1:31: Alfalfa Tornado Warning extended until 2 a.m.

1:13 a.m.: A Tornado Warning is issued for Alfalfa and Woods County until 1:45 a.m.

12:34 a.m.: The Logan County Tornado Warning expires.

12:25 a.m.: A Tornado Warning is issued for Logan County until 1 a.m.

11:50 p.m.: A tornado is confirmed to have touched down in southeast Sweetwater, Val Castor confirms.

Tornado confirmed in Sweetwater, Oklahoma. Watch News 9 Storm Tracker video

11:43 p.m.: A Tornado Warning is issued for Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, McClain, and Oklahoma County until 12:30 a.m.

11:37 p.m.: News 9 Storm tracker Brandon Pennel is near Minco, where a wall cloud is trying to produce a tornado. Pennel says sirens are sounding in the area.

WATCH: Funnel forms near Minco, Oklahoma. News 9 Storm Tracker video

11:25 p.m.: A Tornado Warning is issued for Beckham and Roger Mills counties until 12:15 a.m.

11:15 p.m.: Tornado Warning issued for Caddo, Canadian, and Grady County until 12:00 a.m.

10:45 p.m.: News 9 Storm Tracker Jeromy Carter is in Butler, where quarter-sized hail was seen. A Tornado watch is active for multiple counties until 6 a.m.

9 p.m.: Payne says a supercell is moving out of the panhandle and moving towards Roger Mills County. The storm is expected to arrive around 10 p.m.

This storm could bring large hail, damaging winds, and possibly tornadoes.

In southwestern Oklahoma, thunderstorms are running south of Sayre, with winds of about 30 to 45 miles per hour.

