Will we crown Thunder Western Conference champions tonight in OKC?

Crucial match tonight at Paycom Center as the OKC Thunder seek Western Conference title against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee gives insights.

By: Steve McGehee, Victor Pozadas

-

One. More. Win.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to potentially take the crown of Western Conference Champions tonight at Paycom Center against the Minnesota Timberwolves with the series currently standing 3-1.

Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee takes us to the frontlines of tonight's matchup with confidence and Thunder pride.

"I'm 65/35 in favor of the Thunder tonight," McGehee said. "I'm feeling confident about tonight."

Thunder players are also gearing up for Game 5.

"Win the game. Win the game. Honestly, that's the only thing," said Thunder Guard Luguentz Dort. "Play our game, do the stuff that we've been doing. Doing what we got to do to stop them, going out there and winning the game."

Timberwolves Guard Mike Conley also had a few words of focus before the match.

"I think we're extremely focused on the opportunity we have right now," he said. "I think our mindset's right. We're in a good place. We'll be ready to fight tonight."

The 11-12 Wester Conference Champions banner is looking mighty lonely said McGehee, but hopefully it'll find some company with a 24-25 banner going up soon. "That banner needs a friend," he said.

Taking a look at our official Thunder stress doll, we can see all limbs and body parts intact, signaling a good start for the mindset of any fan.

"We have three chances to win one game to move on, but let's get the job done tonight," McGehee said.