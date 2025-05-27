Legendary choir inspires youth with new summer music experience

The Ambassadors Concert Choir presents their first-ever summer music camp for kids.

By: Mike Glover

Known for their versatility in music, the Ambassadors Concert Choir has been wowing and inspiring audiences since 1979, but this summer they’ll take on a new challenge.

“The reason the choir was formed it was that Kenneth wanted, I think the world to know that predominantly black choirs don’t just sing gospel,” said Dr. Sandra Thompson, Artistic Director for the Ambassadors Concert Choir.

The choir that has performed at many significant state events has incorporated many different genres into their performances.

“Spiritual, patriotic, Broadway, opera,” said Thompson.

Even jazz and, of course, gospel, but this summer the choir will present their first-ever summer music camp.

“Though instruments, through singing, through singing in choirs, through dance,” said Bonita Franklin, with the Ambassadors Concert Choir.

The choir is made up of professional musicians and singers who aim to rekindle a love of music in young people.

“Students don’t sing, as she said, in choir at school, for whatever reason, so we are hoping that this camp will engage teenagers back into the love of learning more about the love of music,” said Thompson.

The camp is June 9 through 13 for kids between the fifth and eleventh grades.

“It is one hundred dollars for the week. Now that one hundred dollars gets you breakfast, lunch and snacks,” said Franklin.

There are a limited number of scholarships available. The camp will be held at the Garden Oaks Community Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day, with the grand finale on Friday evening.

“We are going to have a showcase. Each class will get a chance to showcase what they’ve learned this week,” said Franklin.

Spots for the camp are limited, registration ends May 30. To register, go to www.ambassadorschoir.com