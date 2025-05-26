Man injured, suspect fled scene of Midwest City shooting

A person was injured in a shooting in Midwest City Monday afternoon, according to police.

By: Bella Roddy

A man was injured after a shooting in Midwest City Monday afternoon, according to police.

Midwest City Police say that there was a 'disturbance' near Northeast 10th Street and North Air Depot Boulevard, and that a suspect shot a man in the arm and fled the scene.

Police said that the man who was shot was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police told News 9 the victim also drove away from the scene but was stopped by officers at NE 10th and N. Midwest Blvd., where EMSA was called.

The suspect left the scene and is not in custody. There is no suspect description so far.

It's unclear what led to shots being fired.

This is a developing story; it will be updated.