Rolling Café serves local favorites on final day of Paseo Arts Festival

Rolling Café owner Adrian served up festival favorites like fajita fries and strawberry lemonade on the final day of Oklahoma City’s Paseo Arts Festival.

By: Addie Crawford, Graham Dowers

-

As the Paseo Arts Festival celebrates its final day, crowds are enjoying the last chance to experience Oklahoma’s local food, art, and community spirit, including a stop at the popular food truck, Rolling Café.

News 9’s Addie Crawford spoke with Adrian, owner of the Mustang-based food truck, about what the festival means to him and what keeps customers coming back.

“Just lots of good eats,” Adrian said. “We have fajita fries, fillies, quesadillas, wraps, and we have diabetes in a cup.”

Adrian said he travels the festival circuit across Oklahoma and always looks forward to returning to Paseo.

“We do the circuit. We go all around the state doing festivals, and we like to come here because people, they take care of us, and we take care of them.”

When asked what he enjoys most about working in the truck, Adrian said:

“I just people watch. I watch people, and hopefully, I get to communicate with a lot of good people. And it’s just, you know, we build rapport out here. So when we come out and we know all the food vendors every year and we share and we trade.”

He also reflected on his Oklahoma roots:

"Well, I love Oklahoma. I was born and raised in Oklahoma. Good people.”

As the festival winds down today at 5 p.m., Adrian invites festivalgoers to stop by the Rolling Café.

“Come get you some fajita fries and a diabetes juice. No, it’s a strawberry lemonade.”