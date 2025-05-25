Indianapolis 500 start delayed by rain: where to watch

Rain delays Indianapolis 500, threatening Larson's aim for racing 1,100 miles; while Newgarden faces disqualification dramas as Team Penske fires top executives

By: CBS Sports

Out of all the plots of land one may put a racetrack on, only one place reserves the right to be located in a place called "Speedway." It is here in Speedway, Ind. where a 2.5-mile racetrack has brought racers to their knees in triumph and defeat alike for more than a century in what has become one of the greatest automobile races in the entire world.

This year, like all years, the month of May at Indianapolis culminates in the 109th edition of the Indianapolis 500, the signature race for the NTT IndyCar Series and a motorsports institution well beyond the state of Indiana. This year, Josef Newgarden seeks to become the first man to ever win the 500 Mile Race three years in a row, but his bid for a three-peat has become embroiled in controversy: Illegal rear attenuators discovered last Sunday led to Newgarden and teammate Will Power being stripped of their qualifying positions, and it also led to Team Penske firing multiple high-ranking team executives after the latest in a series of cheating scandals affecting the winningest team in Indy 500 history.

Speaking of history, NASCAR Cup Series star Kyle Larson will seek to become the fifth driver ever to race in both the Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on the same day, giving racing 1,100 miles another try after rain frustrated his ambitions a year ago. Larson, IndyCar stars like Alex Palou and Pato O'Ward, and past Indy 500 winners like Scott Dixon, Takuma Sato, Helio Castroneves will all be led to the green flag by Robert Schwartzman, the first rookie in over 40 years to win the pole for the 500.

Where to Watch: Fox 11:45

Indianapolis 500 start delayed by rain

New York Yankees legends Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez give the command for drivers to go to their cars. However, the start of the Indianapolis 500 has been delayed by a passing shower. They are currently performing Back Home Again in Indiana.

This is reportedly a light shower, and any delay should be quite brief. However, this is significant considering last year's extensive rain delay and Kyle Larson's travel plans. If the rain picks up and the Indy 500 is delayed significantly, Larson will have to abort his Indy 500 plans and travel to Charlotte while Tony Kanaan takes over his car.

This is the current state of things at Indianapolis: They are going to spend 10 minutes on an engine warmup while they wait for this shower to pass. Things should be good to go once the backside of this weather system passes, but we'll see if any of this precipitation dampens the racetrack and necessitates any track drying. It sounds like they're going to do some track drying in Turn 1, but they haven't lost the rest of the Speedway.



