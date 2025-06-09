Thunder Watch Party Guide: Support local while cheering on OKC in the NBA Finals

From Thunder-themed pizzas to locally made gear and party decor, Oklahoma businesses are serving up everything you need to throw the ultimate watch party as OKC heads into Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

By: Anna Denison

As the Oklahoma City Thunder head to Indiana for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, fans across the state are gearing up for watch parties. Whether you're hosting a crowd or just watching with family, there's no better time to show some local love. From Thunder-themed food and drinks to party decor and game-day gear, here’s how to keep your watch party all-OKC, all Finals long.

Thunder-Themed Bites

Hall’s Pizza Kitchen is bringing the heat with fan-favorite pies that pay homage to Thunder legends. Try “Shai the Great,” a rebranded classic formerly known as “Russell the Goat,” made with goat cheese, balsamic-roasted tomato, basil and walnut pesto, mozzarella, and Parmigiano Reggiano. Or grab “The Rumble,” loaded with cupping pepperoni, slab bacon, charred onion, basil, and a signature secret sauce.

At Harvey Bakery, the Chet Club sandwich is a nod to Chet Holmgren and his go-to order at the bakery. It’s packed with turkey, bacon, avocado, sprouts, havarti, tomato, and dill honey mustard on house-made sourdough.

At Spark, be the MVP of your party with a tray of Rumble Fries: crinkle-cut classics smothered in house queso, seasoned ground beef, candied jalapeños, tomatoes, onions, and signature Spark sauce.

And don't forget the Thunder Burrito at Big Truck Tacos, a combo of beef picadillo, refried beans, potatoes, jalapeños, guac, pico, and cheese.

Deck Out Your Space

If you're going all-in, set the scene right with festive flair from Culinary Kitchen, where you'll find reusable Thunder Up! cups and napkins, basketball-themed plates, and even Thunder doormats to welcome fans in style.

Paper + More in The Village also delivers big on game-day vibes, offering banners, stickers, and accessories to match your orange and blue spirit.

Sweet Finishes

OKC Sweets is baking up custom cookies, cupcakes, and cakes decked out in Thunder themes, some even featuring your favorite players.

And at Braum’s, it’s a scoop of team spirit with every bite. During the Finals, their best-selling Birthday Cake flavor is getting a temporary makeover, now dubbed “Thunder Dip” alongside their classic Orange Sherbet.

Green Goodies has been serving up treats for over 10 years in Classen Curve, specializing in gluten- and vegan-friendly options. They are getting in on the Thunder spirit with cookies and cupcakes decked out in OKC.

Sip in Style

Raise a toast with OKC Thunder Vodka from Hochatown Distilling Company. This locally distilled spirit pours pride into every bottle and is perfect for custom cocktails or celebratory shots after every bucket.

CLICK HERE for a list of where to find a bottle.

Game Day Gear

No party is complete without proper attire. Head to Shop Good for in-house printed merch in bold orange and blue designs.

Or check out Opolis Clothing, where you’ll find locally printed hats, sweatshirts, tees, and more, all inspired by your favorite players and OKC basketball culture.

Whether you're a lifelong fan or a new supporter jumping on the bandwagon, this is the moment to Thunder Up, and do it while supporting Oklahoma businesses that love the team just as much as you do.