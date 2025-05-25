Oklahoma City driver flees traffic stop, kills another driver

Oklahoma City Police's attempted traffic stop ends in fatal crash at SW 5th and Walker, suspect arrested. Latest update from OCPD.

By: Carrie Winchel

A driver is dead after someone drove away from a traffic stop in Oklahoma City and caused a crash.

It happened early Sunday morning at Southwest 25th and Walker Ave.

Oklahoma City Police said officers tried to stop the driver of a Dodge RAM truck for traffic charges at Southwest 23rd and Walker. That driver drove away and crashed into another car at 25th and Walker.

Emergency crews took the driver of the car that was hit to the hospital, but that driver did not survive their injuries.

Officers said that the driver of the pickup accused of leaving the traffic stop and causing the deadly crash is under arrest.

Police have not released the suspect's name.



