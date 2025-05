A person is dead following a stabbing near Southwest 22nd Street and South Broadway Avenue, according to police.

By: Destini Pittman

-

A man is dead following a stabbing near South Shields Avenue near Southwest 21st Street.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says they got a call Friday afternoon to do a welfare check on a victim.

Police say that when they arrived on the scene, they found one person dead.

Police say no suspect is in custody at this time.

An investigation is ongoing

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.