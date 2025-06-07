Jalen Williams reflects on Game 1 loss, sets tone for Thunder’s Game 2 response

Jalen Williams emphasized accountability, growth, and composure as he reflected on the Thunder’s Game 1 loss, embracing the pressure of the Finals and focusing on the small details that could swing Game 2.

By: Jeremie Poplin

-

With Game 1 of the NBA Finals slipping away in the closing minutes, the Oklahoma City Thunder are facing their first real moment of adversity on the biggest stage. Third-year forward Jalen Williams broke down where things went wrong and what needs to shift heading into Game 2. Here are the biggest takeaways from his session with the media.

Thunder Aiming to Clean Up Defensive Breakdowns Late

When Indiana went on a 12-2 run in the fourth quarter to flip Game 1, Williams was quick to credit the Pacers for making shots but made it clear that OKC’s defense didn’t hold up under pressure.

Rather than chalking it up to shot-making luck, Williams emphasized the importance of evaluating the why behind those successful possessions: where the coverage failed, how rotations broke down, and what could’ve been done to limit Indiana’s rhythm. The Thunder, known for their defensive identity all season, struggled to contain the Pacers’ late-game execution.

Possession-Level Focus: Margins Matter in the Finals

Williams spoke candidly about how playoff games are often decided by just one or two possessions. And for a team like OKC, which had control for much of the game, losing grip in the final minutes points to mental lapses more than physical ones.

He stressed the importance of not waiting until late in the game to fix issues. Every trip down the floor is a chance to lock in on detail.

No Room for Excuses

When head coach Mark Daigneault mentioned how rare it is for third-year players like Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren to carry such big responsibilities in the Finals, Williams didn’t shy away from the challenge.

He doesn’t view his age or experience as a reason to ease into the moment. Instead, he said thinking of himself as a third-year player would only create room for excuses. “Pressure is a privilege,” Williams noted, explaining that he's felt the weight of being counted on since last season.

Embracing the Release Valve Role Without Forcing It

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander facing heavy defensive attention, Williams often becomes the “release valve” on offense. When traps come or defenses collapse on SGA, the ball swings to Williams to either create, reset, or make a play.

But Williams doesn’t view it as pressure, it’s just basketball. He’s learned not to force things when he gets the ball, and not every touch has to end in a shot. Whether it’s making a secondary read, swinging it to an open teammate, or simply creating better flow, he’s comfortable being part of the solution without pressing.

His approach reflects a calm maturity: trusting the offense, staying engaged, and being decisive in moments when it’s needed most.

Siakam Matchup: A Learning Opportunity in Real Time

Williams took on the primary defensive assignment on Pascal Siakam in Game 1 a task he called both challenging and exciting. Siakam’s three-level scoring and championship pedigree is kind of matchup that pushes him to grow in real time.

Williams knows he’s going to give up buckets at times, Siakam’s too good to fully shut down, but the goal is to make every look difficult and be relentless in response. “He’s making me better,” Williams said, framing the challenge as an opportunity to level up in front of the world.

If the Thunder bounce back in Game 2, don’t be surprised if it’s Williams who helps set the tone again.

News 9 and News On 6 will bring you extensive coverage of Game 2 Sunday night.

