NBA Finals Game 2 mindset: SGA ready to move, let instinct lead the way

OKC Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vows a Game 2 Finals rebound after the close loss with Pacers. Top takeaways from the recent news conference.

2025 NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander says while losses hurt, he and his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates are ready to move past their 111-110 loss against the Indiana Pacers and bring home a Game 2 Finals win.

SGA spoke to journalists Saturday afternoon ahead of Sunday's home game matchup. Below are 5 takeaways from that news conference.

Thunder tries not to let losses get to them, Shai says

When asked if he agrees with Head Coach Mark Daigneault's take that losses don't change the team's mindset, Gilgeous-Alexander says that's mostly true, though the losses do sting.

"The losses are a little bit louder, obviously. Like they hurt more, and you try to, like, you try to get better through them," SGA said, "And it's a lot easier to learn from a loss than it is from a win just off of like the emotional aspect of it, and I think that's probably why it looks the way it does.

"Yeah, Coach is right. Nothing really changes. We just -- losses hurt a little bit more, I would say."

SGA lets instincts lead the way on the court

A reporter asked Gilgeous-Alexander how he balances being aggressive and trying to get his teammates involved during games. SGA said it's not something he plans or predicts.

"So I guess last game, I felt more often than not, I had a shot or a play that I could attack on more than in the past, and that's just the way it went.

"So the same thing will happen in Game 2. I will read the defense and I will play off my feeling and my instincts, and if it's calling for me to shoot or if it's calling me to pass is what I will decide to do."

Kobe Bryant's influence on SGA

A question Saturday centered around a recent video comparing Gilgeous-Alexander and Kobe Bryant.

"I wonder how much you studied Kobe's games to become the MVP that you are right now," the reporter asked, "and did you have the chance to meet him and maybe get some advice from him?"

"Yeah, he is probably my favorite player of all time," Shai said and answered that he never got to meet Bryant.

"But yeah, he -- not only me, kids all across the world, his influence has gone through the roof, and it's like I said, he'll be remembered forever because of the competitor and the basketball player he was," SGA said, "Yeah, hopefully somewhere close to that as a basketball player one day. He is a special talent, special person, and God rest his soul."

Letting go is key for SGA and the Thunder

Answering 2 separate questions about moving on from a missed shot, and moving on from Thursday's Game 1 loss against the Pacers, Gilgeous-Alexander said he has the same mindset in both situations.

"I've just grown to learn, like you control what you can control. I shot the ball, I missed it. It's written in history. There's nothing I can do now. That is a missed shot, and all I can do is try to be better the next shot," he said, "That's what I focus on. That's my mindset. At this point, it's like second nature. I shot the ball. I tried to make it -- every shot I shoot, I try to make, and sometimes it just doesn't go in."

Shai said the mindset of the entire team is to lock in and move forward after a loss.

"And then, honestly, the team has the same demeanor. So there's no -- like this team makes it easy. You don't have to rile guys up or lock guys in," SGA said, "We all have the same goal in mind and we all know what it takes to win games, and we just -- that's what's on the focus of our mind. That's what we focus on the next day, like being better and trying to win the next one."

Canadians clash on the court?

SGA said it was fun to share the court with fellow Canadian Pacers Guard-Forward Andrew Nembhard.

"Yeah, he's a competitor. He's a winner. Plays the game the right way on both ends of the floor. Really good player. Yeah, he's a winner for sure. No doubt," Shai said when he was asked whether people underestimate Nembhard's "competitive fire."

The Canadians exchanged a shove back and forth on the Paycom Center court Thursday night. SGA said it's just part of the game.

"Nothing more than two guys wanting to win. No malicious intent behind it, just wanting to win."

