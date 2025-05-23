OU Softball Super Regional: Where to Watch, Patty Gasso on Alabama Rivalry

Oklahoma and Alabama renew one of softball’s fiercest rivalries this weekend at Love’s Field

By: Jeremie Poplin

-

OU head coach Patty Gasso has faced Alabama’s Patrick Murphy 17 times over the years, with Murphy holding a narrow 10-7 edge in the series. But it’s Gasso who has turned the Sooners into college softball’s modern dynasty — winning eight national championships to Murphy’s one.

Still, Gasso credits Alabama and their rivalry for sharpening Oklahoma’s edge.

“I think of big moments where either you're knocking us out or we're knocking you out,” Gasso said. “We’ve both kind of done that, whether it’s a Super Regional or the World Series.”

Few moments in the rivalry sting like the 2012 Women’s College World Series championship, where OU blew a 3-0 lead in a rain-delayed Game 3 that didn’t start until nearly 10 p.m. Alabama came back to win 5-4 and secure its first and only national title.

“It was like, ‘What are we doing?’” Gasso recalled. “That game, if played the next day, would’ve been the most-watched female softball game ever.”

That loss lit a fire in Norman. The Sooners rebounded with a vengeance, winning the national championship in 2013 and six more since.

Now, the rivalry returns to Love’s Field in Norman for the first time ever, a new, $47.9 million home for a program chasing its ninth straight trip to the WCWS and 18th overall.

“It’s going to be a classic matchup,” Gasso said. “At the end, it’s going to be a hug for Pat Murphy and vice versa. Because we both know how hard this is and how much better we’ve made each other.”

GAME SCHEDULE - ALL TIMES CT

Game 1 | Friday, May 23 at 4 p.m. ESPN2

Game 2 | Saturday, May 24 at 2 p.m. ESPN

Game 3 | TBD (if necessary game)

OU Series Snapshot

All-Time Meetings: 17

Alabama Leads: 10-7

Postseason Meetings: 13

OU NCAA Tournament Record: 159-52

OU Postseason vs. Alabama: 6-6

WCWS Matchups in OKC: 10

Super Regionals Hosted by OU: 12 (OU has won 16 straight)

Postseason Turning Points

2012 WCWS Championship Series

Result: Alabama wins Game 3, 5–4 Controversy: Game began at 9:55 p.m. after weather delays. Gasso: “This was Game 3 of a national championship (series) being played at 10:30 at night… What are we doing?”

2015 Tuscaloosa Regional

Alabama eliminates OU, preventing WCWS appearance — the last time OU missed Oklahoma City.

2016 WCWS (Opening Round)

Result: Shay Knighten hits a walk-off homer to eliminate Alabama. OU rides that momentum to win back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017.

2024–25 Regular Season

Alabama takes 2 of 3 from OU in Tuscaloosa. Since then, the Sooners have gone 10-2, won the SEC Championship, and now host Alabama in a rematch at Love’s Field.



