7 people shot near popular OKC restaurant, community reacts

By: Elizabeth Fitz

-

A fight that escalated into a shooting sent seven people to the hospital in Oklahoma City on Monday night.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, the shooting happened near Northwest 10th Street and North Harvey Avenue.

At least two suspects were involved; one reportedly armed with a handgun and the other with an AR-15, police told News 9.

Rep. Forrest Bennett, D-Oklahoma City, released the following statement after many people were shot and injured during a shooting in Oklahoma City’s Midtown District:

“Last night, in Midtown Oklahoma City, gun violence shattered the windows of a local business, injured several residents, and disrupted the expectation of safety and community in the heart of our town,” Bennett said.

“A day later, we still have unanswered questions. Authorities are still searching for the two shooting suspects, and we do not know what their motivations were for the shooting. But we do know that, thankfully, everyone who was injured is expected to survive and recover. For that, I am grateful.

“As the state representative for Midtown and someone who called the beloved neighborhood home for several years, I’m also grateful for the quick response by law enforcement and the awareness that local media brought to the scene and to the ongoing investigation.

“Elected officials at the local and state level could do more to cultivate a culture of responsible gun use. We could do more to lead by example in settling disagreements in diplomatic ways. What took place last night in Midtown is a reminder to all of us to do our part to create a safer and healthier community — and I will redouble my efforts to do so. I hope those who read this do, too.”

The Collective, a popular restaurant that aided people during the nearby gunfire, said it will raise money to help pay for the victims’ medical expenses.

The Collective said it will also offer counseling to its employees.

Police urge anyone with information to contact the Oklahoma City Police Department.

RELATED COVERAGE: