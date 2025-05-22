Diversion Hub hosts Midtown block party

Diversion Hub in Oklahoma City hosts community block party. Executive Director Meagan Taylor discusses the nonprofit's efforts.

By: Victor Pozadas

Poverty and incarceration is a cycle that can be hard to break, but Diversion Hub in Oklahoma City is fighting to provide support for those in need. In today's Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch, News 9 welcomes Diversion Hub Executive Director Meagan Taylor to have a chat about their upcoming block party and the nonprofit's efforts.

"Diversion Hub is a nonprofit that serves individuals and families that have been impacted by the criminal legal system by connecting them to needed resources and services," Taylor said. "The goal is that we help break intergenerational cycles of poverty and incarceration."

The organization is hosting a block party in Midtown, and next year they will relocate after moving into their permanent MAPS facility.

"This block party is for us to celebrate the hard work of our clients, our partners, our staff. Enjoy some live music, some art, food, camaraderie, and it's about community," Taylor said. "We're really just here to give back and thank the community for what they have done to support us."

The event will begin tomorrow, May 23 from 4-6 p.m. at the Diversion Hub Midtown location.

For more information on the organization and the event, head to their official website.