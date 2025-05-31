‘Best decision I ever made’: How a couple’s engagement began in front of an Oklahoma tornado

Tornado backdrop for storm-chasing couple's proposal in Arnett, as the onset of their joint venture commences amidst extreme weather thrill.

By: Jordan Fremstad

-

On May 18, a couple experienced a viral moment. These storm chasers reached the finish line in their pursuit of love. Their proposal took place in Arnett, in front of a tornado. They believe everyone should chase their dreams.

The rhythm of our choices produces the love our hearts desire. For Toronto and England native, Becky Patel, and Chicago native Matt Michell, photos provide evidence of Mother Nature’s thrilling production during their crazy storm-chasing adventures.

“Been into weather my whole life,” Michell said. “I would say Oklahoma and Kansas are probably my two favorite areas to chase. I might be a little nutty. There might be some truth to that.”

Michell and Patel enjoy taking their goals to new heights, traveling the country, pursuing severe weather.

“For me, I watched The Wizard of Oz as a kid and saw a tornado and was just obsessed. I always dream about them,” Patel said. “It meant that my life was chaos, but I'm okay with that.”

Their story began last year while Matt gave tours as a storm chaser. Patel happened to be a guest on one of Michell’s tours.

“I thought Becky was the sweetest person I had ever met,” Michell said. “Very kindhearted; very loving. The rest is history.”

On May 18, an Arnett storm set the stage for Michell’s plan to ask an important question.

“The tornado actually started initiating straight above my car,” Michell said.

Their friend Chris Gullickson recorded the beginning of their new adventure as an engaged couple.

“I think my first two words were, ‘You’re joking – you’re joking,’” Patel said. “I was blown away. There was already so much going on with the tornado. It’s the best tornado I've seen. I had to wait a really long time to see something like that. It was all a blur. It was just incredible.”

At 41 years old, Michell caught a tornado and the love of his life. He said never lose the hope of finding love.

“There always is someone for you, and it took me a long time to get to this point – to have this crazy little nut join forces with me,” Michell said.

Michell said opportunities come and go with the wind until you decide to chase your dreams.

“Life is too short,” Michell said. “It goes by quickly.”

Patel said there’s no place like home when home is where the heart is.

“If there’s something you’re passionate about, don’t just say it,” Patel said. “Do everything in your power to make it happen. Best decision I ever made.”