Motorcyclist killed in I-40 multi-vehicle wreck

A fatal crash closed eastbound Interstate 40 near MacArthur Wednesday night.

Thursday, May 22nd 2025, 4:23 am

By: Destini Pittman, Christian Hans


One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday evening on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

OHP says the crash happened at around 10 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near MacArthur Boulevard.

According to troopers on scene, a motorcyclist involved in the wreck, identified as 55-year-old Christopher Graham, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The eastbound lanes of I-40 were closed following the crash, but have since been reopened.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.
Destini Pittman
Destini Pittman

Destini Pittman is a digital content producer at News 9. She joined the team in June 2024 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Professional Media.

Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 22nd, 2025

May 23rd, 2025

May 23rd, 2025

May 23rd, 2025

Top Headlines

May 23rd, 2025

May 23rd, 2025

May 23rd, 2025

May 23rd, 2025