Motorcyclist killed in I-40 multi-vehicle wreck

A fatal crash closed eastbound Interstate 40 near MacArthur Wednesday night.

By: Destini Pittman, Christian Hans

One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday evening on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

OHP says the crash happened at around 10 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near MacArthur Boulevard.

According to troopers on scene, a motorcyclist involved in the wreck, identified as 55-year-old Christopher Graham, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The eastbound lanes of I-40 were closed following the crash, but have since been reopened.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.