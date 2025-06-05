Man hit and killed by car in SE OKC identified

Thursday, June 5th 2025, 6:03 am
A man who was hit and killed by a car on Tuesday in southeast Oklahoma City has been identified, according to police.
Oklahoma City Police said the incident happened while Michael Kringlen was helping his wife change a car tire near South Harrah Road and Southeast 134th Street.
Kringlen later died at the hospital.
Police say the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
