Man hit and killed by car in SE OKC identified

Oklahoma City police identify the man hit and killed by a car while helping his wife change a tire.

By: Aniysa Mapp

A man who was hit and killed by a car on Tuesday in southeast Oklahoma City has been identified, according to police.

Oklahoma City Police said the incident happened while Michael Kringlen was helping his wife change a car tire near South Harrah Road and Southeast 134th Street.

Kringlen later died at the hospital.

Police say the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.