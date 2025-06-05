Man hit and killed by car in SE OKC identified

Oklahoma City police identify the man hit and killed by a car while helping his wife change a tire.

Thursday, June 5th 2025, 6:03 am

By: Aniysa Mapp


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A man who was hit and killed by a car on Tuesday in southeast Oklahoma City has been identified, according to police.

Oklahoma City Police said the incident happened while Michael Kringlen was helping his wife change a car tire near South Harrah Road and Southeast 134th Street.

Kringlen later died at the hospital.

Police say the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 5th, 2025

June 4th, 2025

June 4th, 2025

June 4th, 2025

Top Headlines

June 5th, 2025

June 5th, 2025

June 5th, 2025

June 5th, 2025