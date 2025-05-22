Metro human trafficking operation busted; Missing child found

Undercover OBN agents discover missing child in southwest OKC hotel room during human trafficking probe. Jakitra Watson arrested—read more.

By: Amanda Taylor

A child on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is rescued from an Oklahoma City hotel. The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics’ Human Trafficking Unit found her during their investigation into human trafficking. Here’s what we know:

Investigators found an online sex ad containing images of the missing juvenile and a potential second victim. Undercover OBN Agents responded to the ad and found the missing girl in a hotel room in southwest OKC. Agents found the suspect, Jakitra Watson, in a nearby room. A 1-year-old and a 2-month-old baby were also in the room with marijuana within reach and are now in DHS custody.

Jakitra Watson was arrested for Human Trafficking of a Minor, Maintaining a House of Prostitution, and Child Neglect.