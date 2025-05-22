Metro human trafficking operation busted; Missing child found

Wednesday, May 21st 2025, 9:41 pm
A child on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is rescued from an Oklahoma City hotel. The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics’ Human Trafficking Unit found her during their investigation into human trafficking. Here’s what we know:
Jakitra Watson was arrested for Human Trafficking of a Minor, Maintaining a House of Prostitution, and Child Neglect.
