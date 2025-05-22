How one OU student is fighting hunger

One year ago OU student started her Kindness Kitchen to get food, clothes, and shoes to families in need. In one year she has donated over 7 thousand pounds of food, to families and charities.

By: Mike Glover

It’s an initiative typically done by corporations and lots of volunteers; however, in just one year of operation, the Kindness Kitchen has collected over seven thousand pounds of food for Oklahoma families.

“I am a current full-time student at OU, a health and exercise science major,” said University of Oklahoma student, Kendal Harvey.

She has that drive that is typically not found in a lot of young people.

“I work two other jobs. I work at a physical therapy clinic and also Winter Creek golf course,” said Harvey.

When Harvey isn’t working one of her two jobs or in class at OU, she’s showing kindness through her kindness kitchen.

“We really have a goal of bringing the community together to support our neighbors, whether that’s in Tuttle, Oklahoma City area, all over the state,” said Harvey.

And the first order of business in bringing everyone together is to assure everyone has the basic necessities in life.

“We have hosted eight different drives, mostly food drives, but also we have done a clothing drive, a toy drive through Samaritans Purse,” said Harvey.

After last year’s tornadoes, through her Kindness Kitchen, Harvey took three to four hundred pounds of food to the regional food bank and makes regular donations to help other organizations that are taking care of Oklahomans.

“We have helped OU food pantry, the mission in Norman, Samaritan's Purse, City Rescue Mission,” said Harvey.

Her current project is one she is very passionate about: her summer snack pack program.

“It’s an eight-week program that goes through all of June and July,” said Harvey.

Students in the free or reduced lunch program in the Tuttle school district can sign up to pick up a snack pack once a week from the school or have one delivered to their home.

“I think one hundred and fifty kids have signed up for this program at Tuttle schools,” said Harvey.

She has taken over the spare bedroom of her parents’ house with snacks for kids, truly making a difference after just one year.

“It’s definitely been better than I imagined, and I hope that the next year is even better,” said Harvey.

Harvey has gotten a lot of donations for her summer snack pack program, but she still needs more. visit her website for a way to support, www.thekindnesskitchen.org