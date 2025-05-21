Mykelti Williamson brings 'The Last Rodeo' to life, filming in Oklahoma

The Last Rodeo, filmed entirely in Oklahoma, is a powerful story of redemption and family set in the world of professional bull riding. Actor Mykelti Williamson and producer Kip Konwiser joined News 9 ahead of the premiere in Edmond on Wednesday.

By: Graham Dowers

Set in the high-stakes world of professional bull riding, The Last Rodeo is more than just a sports drama. It's a heartfelt story of family, forgiveness, and second chances.

Filmed entirely in Oklahoma, the movie follows a retired rodeo legend who saddles up one last time in hopes of saving his grandson's life.

Ahead of the film's premiere, actor Mykelti Williamson, known for his iconic role as Bubba in Forrest Gump, and producer Kip Konwiser sat down with News 9 to discuss the inspiration behind the project, what it was like filming in Oklahoma, and why this story goes beyond the rodeo arena.

Q: Can you tell us a little about The Last Rodeo?

Konwiser: "The Last Rodeo is a redemption story. It's a story of a father and a daughter who need to redeem their relationship, set in the world of professional bull riding. We did it in association with the PBR, Professional Bull Riders Association, and you will never see a more authentic rendition of bull riding in a movie ever."

Q: Can you tell us about your character, Charlie?

Williamson: "Well, Charlie Williams is a dear friend of Joe Wainwright, played by Neil McDonough. And Neil's character turns his back on his best friend in the world at a time when they both need each other. And so now... Joe Wainwright has to make his way back and navigate the relationships that he needs at the most pivotal time in his life. So it's a story about redemption, friendship, faith, struggle, forgiveness, all of it. Sometimes you have to forgive yourself. So it's an amazing project. I'm really happy to be part of it. Kip is an amazing producer. John Avnet, our director, is just phenomenal. You know, Fried Green Tomatoes, Boomtown, so many other things."

Q: What did it mean to come to Oklahoma and film here?

Konwiser: "In a word, authenticity. The people are fantastic, and it really makes its way onto the screen. When people show up knowing why they want to work, when they're part of a community where they feel respected, it all just ends up as part of the movie. And as a filmmaker, you're looking at every single aspect for how you raise your child, as the film would be. And bringing it to Oklahoma was just a blessing, and it became a character in the movie."

Q: What were your thoughts about the state? (Williamson)

Williamson: "Well, you know, we had to shoot this film in 23 days. Wow. Oklahoma is one of the finite places that we could shoot this movie, and the city and the town, and the state not get in the way."

"It actually accelerated our flow because everybody here knows what they're doing and the people are intentional. You know, Oklahomans are intentional. I got a chance to see the Red River and meet a whole lot of good folks."

Q: How does it feel to have your big premiere at Edmond's Big Icon Theater?

Williamson: "Oh, we're honored. Yeah, it's a privilege. I look forward to meeting all you folks. We'll be seeing you later on this evening. And those of you that don't see us this evening, we'll see you at the movies."

Q: You've said that your role as Bubba in Forrest Gump was both a blessing and a curse. Why is that?

Williamson: "We shot Forrest Gump in '93, released in '94, and I didn't make a tremendous amount of money because it was the beginning of my career. And so the money that I made on Forrest Gump after the movie came out, I actually spent that money on a public relations firm to show people what I actually looked like. They thought I had a lip. They thought my lip was there. Oh man, it was crazy."