Oklahoma Board of Education to review teaching licenses of former educators

The status of teaching licenses for several former Oklahoma educators are up for discussion at the State Board of Education's meeting on Wednesday.

By: Christian Hans

The Oklahoma State Board of Education will meet on Wednesday, after four new board members were confirmed by the State Senate.

The board is set to discuss the fate of at least five Oklahoma teachers' certificates.

One of those former teachers includes Samuel Melton, the now former Choctaw choir teacher, charged with sex crimes for the alleged abuse of a student.

Additionally, former Ringling High School principal and football coach Phillip Koons' license is also up for discussion.

Koons is accused in the abuse of former student athletes.

Wednesday's meeting starts at 3 p.m.