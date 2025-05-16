Former Choctaw-Nicoma Park student seeks damages following teacher-student relationship

A former Choctaw-Nicoma Park School District student is seeking monetary damages stemming from a sexual relationship between a teacher who is being criminally charged, and the student, prior to her graduation in 2024.

By: Jordan Fremstad, Destini Pittman

-

A former Choctaw-Nicoma Park School District student is seeking $25 million in damages stemming from a sexual relationship between a teacher who is being criminally charged and the student, prior to her graduation in 2024.

In the lawsuit, attorneys claim the district failed to protect students from a high school choir teacher now facing multiple sex crimes charges.

In April, the Oklahoma County District Attorney charged Samuel Melton with 15 counts of rape, forcible oral sodomy and sexual battery.

RELATED: Former Choctaw teacher arrested amid misconduct investigation

Since this is related to pending litigation, Choctaw-Nicoma Park School District says it would be inappropriate to comment at this time.

In a statement, the Superintendent of CNP Schools said,

"On May 13, 2025, the Choctaw-Nicoma Park School District received a tort claim notice from the attorneys for a former student seeking monetary damages stemming from a sexual relationship between a now criminally charged teacher, Samuel Melton, and one of his students prior to her graduation in 2024.

Given the likelihood of litigation over this matter, it would be inappropriate for the District to comment at this time. However, CNP remains committed to cooperating with law enforcement and prosecuting officials as they pursue justice for the victim.

Mr. Melton’s actions were reprehensible and antithetic to the high standards of professionalism, trust and care demonstrated every day by CNP teachers, administrators, and staff."

In a statement, attorney Cameron Spradling said,

“If the public has any information of sexual misconduct by Sam Melton or other teachers at Choctaw High School over the decades, they are welcome to contact the victim’s attorneys.”