Paycom Center hosting Thunder watch parties for WCF away games

By: Christian Hans

The Oklahoma City Thunder will open Paycom Center to fans for “Loud City Live,” a free watch party experience during away games of the Western Conference finals, the team announced Wednesday.

Thunder fans can watch the national broadcast of Thunder road games on the arena’s scoreboard and enjoy a home-court atmosphere with giveaways and in-game entertainment.

The first two events are scheduled for Game 3 and 4 on Saturday, May 24, and Monday, May 26, respectively. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with tipoff at 7:30 p.m.

The in-person events will feature the national broadcast of Thunder road games on the scoreboard inside the Paycom Center, with free Thunder rally towels upon entry. Additionally, concessions, appearances by Rumble the Bison, Thunder Girls, O’City Crew, Storm Chasers, and the Thunder Drummers will also be there for fans in attendance.

The event also includes family-friendly activities, such as a live DJ on the blue carpet, photo ops and face painting.

Admission is free, but tickets are required. Fans can reserve up to four tickets per household starting at 3 p.m. on Wednesday by visiting the Loud City Live webpage, with availability on a first-come, first-served basis.

For a full list of watch party venues, visit the Thunder's website.