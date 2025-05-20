Thunder vs. Timberwolves LIVE Q & A: Join Steve & Pop before Game 1

News 9 Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee is taking a break from his busy gameday schedule to answer some of your questions LIVE on News 9's YouTube page. Watch live!

By: Carrie Winchel

Oklahoma City Thunder are headed into the NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals after a hard-fought series win against the Denver Nuggets.

Game 1 brings OKC back to its home court of Paycom Center to face the Minnesota Timberwolves.

