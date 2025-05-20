Thunder's Gilgeous-Alexander to clash with cousin in Western Finals

Western Conference Finals kick off with a family feud as Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Timberwolves' Nickeil Alexander-Walker face off on the court.

By: Destini Pittman

Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will face a familiar opponent when Oklahoma City opens the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday: his cousin, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Gilgeous-Alexander acknowledged the moment’s significance during a press conference on Sunday.

“He’s literally like my second brother, he’s been through every stage of life with me,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “For both of us to be where we are is special. To compete against each other is even more special.”

Still, once the game begins, family ties will take a back seat.

“I am trying to take his head off, for sure,” Gilgeous-Alexander said with a smile.

Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals tips off Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma