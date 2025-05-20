Oklahoma state budget for 2026 moves one step closer to the governor's desk

The Oklahoma House of Representatives votes on the budget bill, allocating $12.59 billion for FY’26. The legislation is now just one step away from the governor’s desk.

By: Haley Hetrick

Highlights of the budget bill





Total of $12.59 billion for FY’26 A 0.56% increase from FY’25 Mostly flat budgets for state agencies, meaning they did not receive additional appropriations An income tax cut of .25% which is expected to save the average Oklahoman $150 annually $5.76 billion for Education, a 2.84% increase from FY’25 $34.17 million for Finance, a 2.84% decrease from FY’25 $313.69 million for General Government, a 2.24% decrease from FY’25 $860.52 million for Transportation, a 5.36% decrease from FY’25 $2.32 billion for Public Health, a 4.32% increase from FY’25 $975.44 million for Human Services, a 2.53% increase from FY’25 $242.68 million for Natural Resources, a 22.73% decrease from FY’25 $740.59 million for Public Safety, a 0.69% decrease from FY’25 $287.20 million for Judiciary, a 4.82% increase from FY’25 $1.06 billion for Miscellaneous, a 7.69% decrease from FY’25

Republican position on the budget bill

“I think it touches on a lot of the key things that make Oklahomans, Oklahomans,” said House Budget Chairman, Rep. Trey Caldwell. “We did not just do a one size fits all cut, 2% across the board. We worked diligently with our sub chairs that dug into these agencies' budgets.”

Republican leaders say months of work in public meetings and after hours went into this budget bill.

“We've made long term investments in this budget,” said Rep. John Pfeiffer, (r) Orlando. “We've made investments in things that are important to Oklahomans, we've made long term investments in things that are gonna make Oklahoma the gold standard. The money we were able to give to the pediatric center, the money we were able to give to make a level one trauma center in Tulsa are things that are gonna benefit everyone across the state.”

They say this bill reflects hours of meetings with state agency leaders, constituents, and lawmakers in both chambers.

“If you're claiming you didn't have input on the budget, you didn't take advantage of the opportunities that were offered. This is the most transparent budget process we've ever had,” said Rep. Pfeiffer.

They say there is no such thing as a “perfect” budget, but say this is a compromise that will move the state forward.

“It is a compromise. There is adversarial friction in this democratic process,” said Rep. Caldwell. “If the concept is we didn't get everything we wanted in the budget, then that is correct; but that applies to everyone in this room.”

“We live in an imperfect world where we have to deal with our imperfect friends across the rotunda, so no budget is perfect, all budgets are part of a compromise,” said Rep. Pfeiffer.

Democrat position on the budget bill

“There are a lot of short sighted decisions within this bill,” said Rep. Michelle McCane, (D) Tulsa. “We're facing significant potential loss of revenue from the federal government including tariffs on our citizens that we may have to make up for in other ways.”

Many Democrats brought up complaints that their voices were not heard, and their ideas were not reflected in this budget.

"These are the needs of the people of Oklahoma and we are met with no not this year, maybe next year,” said Rep. Trish Ranson, (D) Stillwater.

“This was put together without the input of my district. I was not a part of any of these conversations until this was already decided. The 40,000 people in my district and in all of the districts deserve to all be at the table having a conversation about the issues in this measure,” said Rep. McCane.

Another concern brought up in multiple debates from house democrats was over the mostly flat budgets for state agencies.

“Which in the times that we are in with inflation is asking for a budget cut which means that we are asking agencies to do the same amount of work with less or worse to do more with less,” said Rep. McCane.

“We have catered to the governor's request to keep everything flat, keep everything as is, status quo,” said Rep. Cyndi Munson, (D) House Minority Leader.

Next steps for the budget bill

The legislation passed with a vote of 73-20 and now heads to the state senate. They are expected to take a vote on the bill by the end of the week.

If it is passed by a majority in the Senate, it will head to the governor’s desk, who has five legislative days to take action.







