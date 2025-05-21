One dead, one seriously injured after catching fire in Cleveland County

One person is dead and another is hospitalized after catching on fire in Cleveland County on Tuesday, authorities say.

Wednesday, May 21st 2025, 4:30 pm

By: Destini Pittman


CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. -

Deputies with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office say the incident happened near 156th Ave Southeast and Post Oak Road, near Noble.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation indicates that Kendal Lewis Jackson was carrying a can of gas outside when the gas was ignited, catching him on fire. His wife, Tiffany Ann Jackson, then came outside to help him and also caught on fire, CCSO says.

Both individuals were transported to the hospital by MedFlight, deputies say.

CCSO says Kendal died due to his injuries. Tiffany is still in the hospital.

Deputies say this incident is under investigation, and additional details will be released as they become available.
Destini Pittman
Destini Pittman

Destini Pittman is a digital content producer at News 9. She joined the team in June 2024 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Professional Media.

