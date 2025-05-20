Healthcare group launches statewide campaign to prevent spread of measles amid low vaccination rates

A group of healthcare providers launched a statewide effort on Tuesday to prevent the spread of measles.

By: Jennifer Pierce

-

A group of healthcare providers launched a statewide effort on Tuesday to prevent the spread of measles. The Oklahoma Alliance for Healthy Families, Oklahoma Children's Hospital OU Health, and the Oklahoma State Medical Association followed guidance from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, providing measles prevention resources for educators to give to families.

Measles by the Numbers

The state Department of Health has reported 14 confirmed measles cases in Oklahoma and three probable cases as of May 20, 2025.

Healthcare professionals say 95% of a community needs to be immunized to prevent an outbreak, but reported some counties in Oklahoma fall well below that number. Cleveland County had the highest vaccination rate at 91.9%, and Lincoln County had the lowest at 77%.

As of May 12, more than 1,000 cases have been reported in the nationwide measles outbreak. The disease has claimed the lives of two unvaccinated children in Texas and one adult in New Mexico. Unimmunized children between the ages of five and 17 make up the largest group of patients, with one in five requiring hospitalization.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends children receive their first MMR vaccination at 12 months and again at four to six years of age.

Measles Prevention Education Resources

The state Department of Health issued a memo on May 1 to educators advising them to provide resources to parents about measles prevention. The information can be found in a toolkit developed by healthcare providers.

Read more: Measles cases rise in Oklahoma: Experts launch school toolkit to boost childhood vaccinations

More Oklahoma measles outbreak coverage