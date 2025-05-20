Measles cases rise in Oklahoma: Experts launch school toolkit to boost childhood vaccinations

Oklahoma health experts are urging parents and schools to increase MMR vaccinations as measles cases rise and childhood immunization rates fall below safe levels.

By: Graham Dowers

-

As measles cases surge across the country, Oklahoma medical experts and public health organizations are sounding the alarm about declining childhood vaccination rates and the growing risk of outbreaks.

At a press conference hosted by the Oklahoma Alliance for Healthy Families, three leading physicians outlined the dangers of measles, the importance of immunization, and how families and schools can take action to prevent further spread.

Oklahoma School Vaccination Rates Drop Below Herd Immunity Levels

Dr. Steven Crawford, M.D., chair of the Oklahoma Alliance for Healthy Families and the Oklahoma State Medical Association, shared alarming data showing that Oklahoma's exemption rate for school-required vaccinations has hit a record 5.6%. Some districts, such as Wanette, report MMR vaccination rates as low as 77%.

To address the issue, the Alliance has launched a school vaccine outreach toolkit to help schools communicate with parents about measles risks and educate them about the benefits of immunization.

Measles Can Cause Severe Health Complications in Children

Dr. Donna Tyungu, M.D., pediatric infectious disease specialist at OU Children's Hospital, emphasized that measles is more than a simple rash. Dr. Tyungu says measles can lead to serious complications such as pneumonia, encaphalitis (swelling of the brain), immune suppression, and even death.

Nationwide, more than 1,000 cases of measles have been reported this year. In Texas alone, over 700 cases have been confirmed, with 93 children hospitalized and three deaths recorded.

Pregnant Women and Infants Face Higher Risks from Measles Exposure

Dr.Julie Strebel, M.D., an OB-GYN and President-Elect of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, highlighted the heightened danger measles poses for pregnant women and babies under 12 months old, and are not yet eligible for routine vaccinations.

Dr. Strebel strongly encouraged Oklahomans to protect vulnerable populations by staying up to date on vaccinations and relying on medical professionals for vaccine decisions, instead of depending on misinformation online.

MMR Vaccine Schedule: When to Immunize Your Child Against Measles

Health officials recommended two doses of the MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine; first at 12 months, and again between the ages of four and six. In areas with active outbreaks, doctors may recommend an early dose between six and nine months. However, that early dose does not replace the standard two-dose schedule.

Adults unsure of their immunization status are encouraged to receive another MMR dose or get a blood test to check for immunity.

MMR Vaccinations Increase in Oklahoma Amid Measles Outbreak

Despite the growing concerns, Oklahoma has seen a 25% increase in MMR vaccinations since January, which, to doctors, is an encouraging sign that awareness is growing. Dr. Strebel noted that when parents are given accurate information and access to vaccines, many choose to protect their families.'

Protecting Immunocompromised Children Through Community Immunity

Doctors also stressed the need to protect children who cannot be vaccinated, whether it's due to ongoing cancer treatments or suppressed immune systems. These children rely on those around them being immunized to stay safe from infection.

Free Measles Awareness Toolkit Available for Oklahoma Schools

The Measles Outreach Toolkit from the Oklahoma Alliance for Healthy Families includes:

Printable flyers and emails for parents Social media graphics and messaging Talking points for school staff Information on immunization schedules

To access the toolkit and for more information, visit the Oklahoma Alliance for Healthy Families' official website.

