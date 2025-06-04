Downtown OKC Day 2025: How to join in on free treats and fun!

On the Coca Cola Southwest Beverages Porch, Kerr Park is lining up with booths, food trucks, and free treats to show appreciation for downtown OKC employees from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

By: Addie Crawford

-

Oklahoma City leaders are gearing up to celebrate a day dedicated to all the downtown employees who make our community great.

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch spoke with Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership Development Events Coordinator Olivia Branscum to learn more about Downtown OKC Day.

Formerly known as Downtown Employee Appreciation Day, this event has a new name but the same mission: to celebrate the people who make downtown OKC thrive.

Branscum says you can join the Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership for a lunchtime event in the park featuring free popsicles from Wondervan Pops, music from Arts Council OKC’s Art Moves, lawn games, and booths by various downtown organizations and services.

Lunch is available for purchase from one of the food trucks or you can bring your own.

Also, Branscum says there will be pop-up booths to learn more about the different amenities available to downtown employees.

Complimentary cold treats and giveaways will be available while supplies last on behalf of the Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership and community partners.

Free bottled water will also be available courtesy of the Paycom Center. Complimentary items and giveaways are limited and available while supplies last.

Downtown OKC Day is free, come-and-go, and open to everyone.

Stop by Kerr Park from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday as a thank you for being a part of the downtown community.

Learn more about how to celebrate Downtown OKC Day by visiting the event webpage.