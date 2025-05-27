Finer Arts of Oklahoma shares easy summertime DIY science projects for kids

Finer Arts of Oklahoma showcased fun, easy science crafts on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch, including a DIY magnetic checkerboard. Summer programs and free resources are available online.

By: Christian Hans

For kids and parents looking for summer fun, Finer Arts of Oklahoma stopped by the Coca-Cola Southwest beverages Porch to show off hands-on science experiments families can easily recreate at home.

Izzy Kiehl, a representative for Finer Arts of Oklahoma, said an easy project families can take part in is a DIY magnetic checkerboard, made from bottle caps and glued magnets.

Kiehl said the checkerboard can be played on metal surfaces like cookie sheets or refrigerators.

Kiehl said Finer Arts of Oklahoma offers printable resources and simple craft ideas year-round on its website. The projects are designed to be easy for young children and use common household items.

“We don’t want parents running to the store for 12 different things,” Izzy said.

In addition to at-home crafts, Finer Arts of Oklahoma says it works with local daycares and libraries, and encourages families to check with their local branch.

“We’ve got a bunch of library programs planned this summer,” Izzy said.

For more, visit the Finer Arts of Oklahoma website.