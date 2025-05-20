Norman City Council to vote on proposed entertainment district TIF phasing plan

The Norman City Council will vote Tuesday on a phasing plan for the city's proposed entertainment district plan, outlining the project's timeline and costs.

Tuesday, May 20th 2025, 5:14 am

By: Christian Hans


NORMAN, Okla. -

The Norman City Council is set to vote on a plan outlining a proposed entertainment district.

On Tuesday, city councilors will decide whether or not to approve a phasing plan that would lay out the project's timeline and cost.

SEE ALSO: Court rejects petition against Norman TIF: Key dates, funding, and project timeline

The vote, originally scheduled in April, was postponed due to an Oklahoma Supreme Court appeal regarding financing of the new district.

MORE: What is a TIF District? Understanding Tax Increment Financing

The Norman City Council meeting will begin at 2 p.m.
