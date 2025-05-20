Norman City Council to vote on proposed entertainment district TIF phasing plan

The Norman City Council will vote Tuesday on a phasing plan for the city's proposed entertainment district plan, outlining the project's timeline and costs.

By: Christian Hans

The Norman City Council is set to vote on a plan outlining a proposed entertainment district.

On Tuesday, city councilors will decide whether or not to approve a phasing plan that would lay out the project's timeline and cost.

The vote, originally scheduled in April, was postponed due to an Oklahoma Supreme Court appeal regarding financing of the new district.

The Norman City Council meeting will begin at 2 p.m.