Norman City Council to vote on proposed entertainment district TIF phasing plan

Tuesday, May 20th 2025, 5:14 am
The Norman City Council is set to vote on a plan outlining a proposed entertainment district.
On Tuesday, city councilors will decide whether or not to approve a phasing plan that would lay out the project's timeline and cost.
The vote, originally scheduled in April, was postponed due to an Oklahoma Supreme Court appeal regarding financing of the new district.
The Norman City Council meeting will begin at 2 p.m.