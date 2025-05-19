Pedestrian injured after falling off bridge in Edmond construction zone

A pedestrian is injured after falling off a bridge in a construction zone and impaled by rebar, according to Edmond police.

Monday, May 19th 2025, 5:00 pm

By: Destini Pittman


EDMOND, Okla. -

Police say the pedestrian was walking on a bridge near 2nd Street and Interstate 35 when they fell. 

According to police, the injured pedestrian was the driver of a semi-truck that had been stopped earlier by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Police say that during the stop, the 30-year-old male driver failed to set the parking brake, causing the semi to roll into the OHP vehicle. As troopers impounded the truck, the driver left the scene on foot.

Authorities say the man was transported to the hospital and taken into surgery.
Destini Pittman is a digital content producer at News 9. She joined the team in June 2024 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Professional Media.

