Severe Weather Timeline and Weekend Recap: Third day of threats across Oklahoma

Oklahoma is bracing for its third and final round of severe storms today, capping off a weekend of volatile weather that produced multiple tornadoes and large hail across the state.

By: Justin Rudicel, Anna Denison

Oklahoma is bracing for its third and final round of severe storms Monday, capping off a weekend of volatile weather that produced multiple tornadoes and large hail across the state.

Storm Timeline: Monday, May 19

3-4 p.m.: Thunderstorms are expected to fire along the dry line just west of the OKC metro along Highway 81.

4-8 p.m.: Severe storms rapidly develop and move northeast. These storms could rotate and produce tornadoes, large hail up to baseball size, and damaging winds.

After 8 p.m.: Storms rapidly move east of eastern Oklahoma and the threat ends in the OKC metro.

Overnight: A cold front sweeps through, dropping temperatures into the 40s and 50s.





Weekend Recap: Tornadoes and Hail

Sunday’s severe weather outbreak included a supercell near Arnett in Ellis County that produced multiple tornadoes, along with softball-sized hail. Video captured by storm chasers Val and Amy Castor shows debris being lofted, although the source of the debris remains unknown pending official damage surveys.

Click the video player below to see video from News 9 Storm Trackers Val and Amy Castor, who captured video of a damaging tornado near Arnett on Sunday, May 18.

What’s Fueling Today’s Risk

A powerful upper-level low is driving today's severe weather setup, paired with a surging dry line and high dew points. Conditions are hot, muggy, and unstable, with temperatures climbing into the mid-80s in OKC and upper 80s to low 90s in western Oklahoma.

Threat Levels and What to Expect

Tornado Threat: Moderate to potentially high — any storms that develop may rotate quickly.

Hail: Up to tennis to baseball size possible.

Wind: Gusts of 60–80 mph with the strongest storms.

Storm Coverage: Higher than the previous two days — more Oklahomans will likely be impacted.

Looking Ahead

After tonight, the skies clear and much calmer weather takes over.

Tuesday–Wednesday: Beautiful and mild — highs in the upper 70s to low 80s with a light breeze.

Thursday–Weekend: Rain and storm chances return, but severe risk remains low for now.



