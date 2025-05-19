OKCPS cancels Monday activities, reschedules graduation ceremonies due to severe weather threat

Oklahoma City Public Schools has canceled all district activities for Monday afternoon and evening in anticipation of severe weather.

By: Anna Denison

Oklahoma City Public Schools has canceled all district activities for Monday afternoon and evening in anticipation of severe weather.

This includes the postponement of three high school graduation ceremonies originally scheduled for Monday night. The affected schools and their rescheduled ceremonies are:

Emerson South: Wednesday, May 21 at 6 p.m. Emerson North: Wednesday, May 21 at 8 p.m. Putnam Heights Academy: Wednesday, May 21 at 8 p.m.

District officials say the decision was made out of an abundance of caution to keep students, families, and staff safe.

LATEST FORECAST: Severe storms chances continue Monday, tornadoes and hail possible