Oklahomans have options when it comes to gallstone treatment

By: Anna Denison

In this edition of Daily Dose, a viewer asks what the best hospital in Oklahoma is for getting gallstones removed.

Dr. Lacy Anderson said that for Oklahomans suffering from gallstones, the good news is that treatment options are safe, effective, and widely available across the state, through surgery or non-invasive methods.

She said Gallbladder removal, also known as a cholecystectomy, is a common and typically low-risk procedure that can be performed at most hospitals or outpatient surgery centers. The surgery is usually done laparoscopically, requiring minimal recovery time. It’s often recommended for patients experiencing sharp or sudden pain after eating fatty meals — a telltale sign of gallstones.

Dr. Anderson said non-surgical alternatives are available for patients seeking to avoid surgery. She said a medication called ursodiol may dissolve certain types of gallstones over a period of six months to two years, though it is less effective for calcified stones.

She recommended diet changes such as adopting a low-fat diet, which may also reduce or eliminate symptoms. Doctors advise weighing all options, especially since gallbladder removal can lead to side effects such as chronic diarrhea in some patients.

She encouraged patients to consult with their doctor to determine the best course of action based on their symptoms and medical history.