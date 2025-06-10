Is It Safe to Get a Pedicure If You Have Diabetes?

In this edition of Daily Dose, a viewer inquired about the safety of getting a pedicure if they have diabetes.

By: Anna Denison

According to Dr. Lacy Anderson, it is generally safe for people with diabetes to receive a pedicure, but extra precautions are necessary to minimize the risk of complications.

“People with diabetes are more susceptible to infection and can have delayed wound healing,” Anderson said. “Even small cuts or nicks can become a serious issue.”

Some individuals with diabetes experience neuropathy, which can reduce feeling in the feet. That makes it difficult to detect if water is too hot or if an injury has occurred during the pedicure.

Anderson recommends speaking with your healthcare provider before scheduling a salon visit. “Always ask your doctor if they feel like it would be safe for you to get a pedicure,” she said.

Choosing the right salon is also important. Anderson advises selecting a reputable and clean salon, and inquiring about their sterilization practices. Informing the nail technician about your diabetes and any concerns can help prevent potential risks.

“Consider bringing your own tools to help prevent cross-contamination,” she said. “But if you aren’t going to sterilize your own tools, the salon’s may actually be safer.”

Anderson also offered these tips:

Ask for nails to be trimmed straight across and not too short. Request cooler water if you have neuropathy to help avoid burns. Monitor your feet afterward for redness, swelling or signs of infection.



