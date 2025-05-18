WATCH: Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault gives press conference ahead of Game 7
Thunder coach Mark Daigneault holds pregame press conference ahead of Game 7 vs. Nuggets, discussing strategy and team mindset.
Sunday, May 18th 2025, 11:50 am
By:
Graham Dowers
OKLAHOMA CITY -
Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault is holding a pregame press conference ahead of Game 7 against the Denver Nuggets, addressing the high-stakes atmosphere as Oklahoma City looks to advance in the playoffs.
