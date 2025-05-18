Motorcycle chase ends in crash and manhunt near Harrah

A high-speed motorcycle pursuit ended in a crash and sparked a manhunt Sunday morning after the driver fled on foot, leaving behind an injured passenger.

By: Graham Dowers

A high-speed motorcycle pursuit ended in a crash and sparked a manhunt Sunday morning after the driver fled on foot, leaving behind an injured passenger, according to the Harrah Police Department.

Around 9 a.m., police say they observed a motorcycle speeding along Reno Avenue near Peebly Road. Police say the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop by activating emergency lights, but the driver refused to stop and continued southbound on Peebly Road with a female passenger onboard.

Police say the officer lost sight of the motorcycle near SE 44th Street. Officers say they came upon the scene of the crash after cresting a small hill. Officials say the female passenger remained at the site with injuries, while the male driver had fled on foot.

Officials say aid was rendered to the woman until EMS arrived, and she was later transported to OU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

An ongoing search is now underway for the driver, with assistance from nearby law enforcement agencies and a drone provided by Oklahoma City Police. Investigators have since determined that the motorcycle was reported stolen from Oklahoma City in late April.

Officials say updates will be posted as the situation develops.